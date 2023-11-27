Top track

Mega Bog

POPUP!
Mon, 27 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

End of Everything est l'intrépide septième album de Mega Bog, un ensemble pop expérimental cauchemardesque dirigé par Erin Elizabeth Birgy.

Écrivant au piano et au synthétiseur, au lieu de la guitare familière, Birgy a exploré un spectre de nouveaux sons...

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Mega Bog

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

