Westerman

Canvas 1
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Now Wave presents Westerman

This is an 14+ event

Lineup

Westerman, Joviale

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

