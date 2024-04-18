Top track

Grime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Louis Culture

Village Underground
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grime
Got a code?

About

Compelling, genre-bending artist Louis Culture will be performing this September live at Village Underground. The 24-year-old rapper, producer and DJ explores the rich tapestry of black British music – house, UK garage, hip-hop and more – with effortless l Read more

Presented by AEG + BIRD ON THE WIRE.

Lineup

Louis Culture

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.