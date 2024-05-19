Top track

Burn The hottest Carnival Afterparty

Huxleys Neue Welt
Sun, 19 May, 8:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As every year BURN will be the hottest carnival aferparty for sure!

This time the party will take place right where the carnival parade will end at Hermannplatz. So we can all go straight from the Freak de l'Afrique truck to the afterparty.

As always we...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Jugglerz, DJ Phaphane, DJ Nomi and 2 more

Venue

Huxleys Neue Welt

Hasenheide 107, 10967 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

