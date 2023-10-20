Top track

Hailu Mergia

St Stephen's Church
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Brighten The Corners Presents, in partnership with SPILL Festival, Ethiopian keyboardist, accordionist and bandleader Hailu Mergia on Friday 20th October 2023 at St Stephen’s Church.

14+ (14-15s accompanied by an adult)

Presented by Brighten The Corners & Spill Festival.

Lineup

Hailu Mergia

Venue

St Stephen's Church

St Stephen's Church Lane, Ipswich, IP1 1DP
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

