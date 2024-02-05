DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KODO

Barbican Hall
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50
About

Exploring the limitless possibilities of the traditional Japanese drum, the taiko, Kodo is forging new directions for a vibrant living art-form. Since the group’s debut at the Berlin Festival in 1981, Kodo has given over 6,500 performances on all five cont Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Kodo

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

