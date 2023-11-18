Top track

Incendiary Device

Got a code?

Johnny Moped

229
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Human Punk proudly presents

The big 70th birhday knees-up for JOHNNY MOPED

Celebrating his 70th birthday on this planet with a special central London party!

Very special guests TBA plus The Witchdoktors and Human Punk Sound System featuring Dr Vinyl and Read more

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Johnny Moped, WitchDoktors

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

