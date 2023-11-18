Top track

Outré Lux (feat. Madison McFerrin)

Madison McFerrin

Privatclub
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€26.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Madison McFerrin holds a fruitful and robust solo career with three self-produced EPs and numerous performances and curatorships across the country and internationally. Madison’s distinct vocal and meticulously layered stylings of a capella and self-harmon Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Madison McFerrin

Venue

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

