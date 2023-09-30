Top track

LA Priest - Oino

LA Priest

La Boule Noire
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.71

About

Sept ans après a collaboration avec Connan Mockasin au sein de projet Soft Hair, et trois ans après la sortie de son deuxième album Gene, LA Priest, de son vrai nom Sam Eastgate, revient un nouvel album !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

LA Priest

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

