Hamza - Sincèrement Tour

Transbordeur
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hamza aime rendre la politesse. Depuis ses premières mixtapes en 2013, dès qu’un de ses collègues rappeurs qu’il soit Belge comme lui, francophone ou anglophone l’invite sur un morceau ou dans un de ses concerts, le Bruxellois transforme le moment en un in Read more

Présenté par HIGH-LO en accord avec CARTHAGE MUSIC et JUST WOKE UP.

Hamza

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

