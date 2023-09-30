Top track

The Mirror

20 Years Of Hey Colossus

The Garage
Sat, 30 Sept, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

20 Years Of Hey Colossus

30th September - The Garage / The Grace - 3pm

_____

The Garage:

Hey Colossus

Joeyfat

Workin' Man Noise Unit

All Structures Align

The Grace:

Objections

Thee Alcoholics

Pohl

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

5
Hey Colossus, Joeyfat, Workin' Man Noise Unit and 5 more

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity

