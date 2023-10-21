DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Counterfest

Various Venues, Stockton-on-Tees
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsStockton-on-Tees
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Ultimate tribute to tributes! 18 of the UK'S best tribute spread over 6 stages (The Georgian Theatre, The Green Room, ARC, The Storytellers, KU, The Social Room) , 1 ticket gets you access to every stage.

Presented by Tees Music Alliance & KU Promotions
Venue

Various Venues, Stockton-on-Tees

Green Dragon House, Green Dragon Yard, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 1AT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

