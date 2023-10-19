Top track

Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Damantra - Keep On
About

D’après les estimations de la communauté scientifique, il resterait encore 4 milliards d’années à patienter avant que notre galaxie ne disparaisse. Soit le délai nécessaire pour contempler la COMET de DAMANTRA.

Majoritairement composée de poussières rocai Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Regarts

Lineup

Damantra

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

