Top track

In Case I Fall for You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Sea Dahu

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

In Case I Fall for You
Got a code?

About

Janine Cathrein et son groupe, un gang très soudé de musiciennes et musiciens passionné.es et talentueu.se.x, connu.e.s ensemble sous le nom de Black Sea Dahu, reviennent avec un deuxième album. « I Am My Mother » est le successeur de plusieurs EP et du pr...

Présenté par Caramba Culture Live.

Lineup

Black Sea Dahu

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.