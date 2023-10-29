Top track

True Love Will Find You In The End

Someone + Eva May + Lunar Bird

Crofters Rights
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Someone is the moniker for Dutch/British composer, producer and visual artist Tessa Rose Jackson. Having released her earthy, 70’s folk-inspired debut album “Shapeshifter” in September 2021 to critical acclaim, she is gearing up to release her sophomore al Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Someone, Lunar Bird

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

