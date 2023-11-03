Top track

Andromeda

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Weyes Blood

Alcatraz Milano
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMilano
€34.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Andromeda
Got a code?

About

Trascendente e talvolta malinconico, il folk-pop di Weyes Blood (alias Natalie Mering di Los Angeles) esplora tutto ciò che ci guida, ci divide e ci distrugge. Potrebbe sembrare qualcosa di apparentemente pesante, ma Mering è in grado di condurci attravers Read more

Presentato da DNA concerti
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Weyes Blood

Venue

Alcatraz Milano

Via Valtellina, 25, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.