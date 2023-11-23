Top track

Werenoi - Solitaire

WeRenoi

Warehouse Nantes
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.10

About

À peine 2 ans après le début de sa carrière, la vague Werenoi s’abat sur la scène hip-hop française et emporte tout sur son passage.

Originaire de Montreuil, l’artiste cultive le mystère et ne dévoile son univers, violent et sans concessions, qu’à travers...

Présenté par KRP Prod et Play Two Live.

Lineup

WeRenoi

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

