Top track

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks - Rat-a-tat-tat

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cash Savage And The Last Drinks

Nochtspeicher
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cash Savage and the Last Drinks - Rat-a-tat-tat
Got a code?

About

"So This Is Love" Tour 2023

Cash Savage And the Last Drinks kündigen am 3. März mit ihrer neuen Single "Keep Working At Your Job" ihr kommendes Album „So This Is Love“ an. Die erste Single ist ein drahtiger Post-Punk Song - fast ein Klagelied - über die M Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR

Lineup

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.