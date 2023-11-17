Top track

I'm Alright In The World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BC Camplight + Peaness

Albert Hall Manchester
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'm Alright In The World
Got a code?

About

BC Camplight today announces news of his new album, The Last Rotation Of Earth, out 12 May via Bella Union and available to preorder now. To accompany the announcement BC Camplight has a shared a lyric video for the LP’s title track and first single. A Nov Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Peaness, BC Camplight

Venue

Albert Hall Manchester

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.