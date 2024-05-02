Top track

The Wind in High Places: II. Maclaren Summit

Claire Chase & JACK Quartet - Density 2036, Part XI: Terry Riley

Public Records
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
About

The latest installation in Claire Chase’s 24-year commissioning initiative, Density 2036, is The Holy Liftoff, a large-scale new work by the legendary composer Terry Riley.

Riley began composing The Holy Liftoff in 2022 as an open score sketchbook brimmin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Claire Chase, JACK Quartet, Terry Riley

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

