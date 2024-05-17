DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Canabliss presented by Support Women DJs

The Meadows
Fri, 17 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24
About

May 17th, 2024

Support Women DJs is a movement for gender equity in the EDM industry, hosting parties in NYC with all-women lineups.

Hailing from Toronto, Samantha Infusini, or Canabliss, is a born creative to her very core. With what can only be referre...

This is an 21+ event
Support Women DJs
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Canabliss

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

