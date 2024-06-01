DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FringeMI - 20134 walkie-talkie teatrale a Ortica

Il Circolino
Sat, 1 Jun, 5:30 pm
TheatreMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

L’associazione OrMe - Ortica Memoria, in collaborazione con il collettivo artistico Orticanoodles e Suc...

Tutte le età
Presentato da PaT - Passi Teatrali.

Venue

Il Circolino

Via San Faustino 5, 20134 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.