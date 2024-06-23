DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stella Prince with Special Guests

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 23 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stella Prince is "Described by Nashville Scene as the artist “carrying the banner for a new generation of folk musicians”, Stella’s goal is to bring folk music to a new generation, describing her sound as “Gen Z Folk”

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

