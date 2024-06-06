DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brava! - FringeMI

Scamamù
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brava! Appunti di luoghi comuni in un comune luogo

Un racconto attraverso aneddoti e incontri quotidiani, i giudizi e le opinioni della gente sulla maternità.

"Allora non c’è una fine, penso, non finirà mai, ci sarà sempre qualcuno di cui chiedere se...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Scamamù

Via Bernardo Davanzati 28, 20158 Milan Milan, Italy
