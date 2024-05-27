Top track

Redemption Freestyle

Mark Battles Live In Los Angeles

The Paramount
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $27.81

About

Join us for an electrifying evening as we welcome the sensational hip-hop artist Mark Battles to the heart of Los Angeles. Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable performance filled with raw energy, dynamic beats, and lyrical genius.

All ages
Presented by
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Battles

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

