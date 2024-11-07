Top track

Wannabe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Tubs

Dabadaba
Thu, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wannabe
Got a code?

About

Owen Williams es sinónimo de garantía. De finura y buenas melodías. Su trayectoria en Joanna Gruesome, banda extinta, sirve de referencia. Su trabajo actual en Ex-Vöid y, por supuesto, liderando The Tubs lo sitúa como uno de los nombres imprescindibles a s...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Tubs

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.