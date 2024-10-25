DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nemzzz

La Bellevilloise
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le rappeur de Manchester Nemzzz vient de sortir sa mixtape, « DO NOT DISTURB », le 15 mars dernier.

Composé de onze titres, « DO NOT DISTURB » est à ce jour le recueil le plus ambitieux du rappeur mancunien, après son premier EP «NEMZZZ TYPE BEAT » sorti...

Tout public
Une production de Öctöpus en accord avec WME
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

