Teenage Dreams x Origins: DJ Heartstring & Friends - Day & Night Party

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 8 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DJ Heartstring bring their Teenage Dreams party back to London for a full day & night takeover at The Cause on June 8th alongside a host of guests TBA. 🫶🏽

The Berlin based duo burst onto the scene in 2021 with their Trance Dance Music (TDM) sound, balan...

This is a 21+ event. (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

DJ HEARTSTRING

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

