DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Critically acclaimed Manchester band The Slow Readers Club have today announced a run of shows throughout November and December 2024. Completed by Aaron Starkie (vocals) Kurtis Starkie (guitar) James Ryan (bass) and David Whitworth (drums), The Slow Reader...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.