Top track

Plant The Seed

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Slow Readers Club

Village Underground
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Plant The Seed
Got a code?

About

Critically acclaimed Manchester band The Slow Readers Club have today announced a run of shows throughout November and December 2024. Completed by Aaron Starkie (vocals) Kurtis Starkie (guitar) James Ryan (bass) and David Whitworth (drums), The Slow Reader...

Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Slow Readers Club

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.