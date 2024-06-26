DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Son Rompe Pera w/ Okan

Arden Gild Hall
Wed, 26 Jun, 6:00 pm
Outdoors in the Shady Grove, bring a chair if you like, but be prepared to dance!

Son Rompe Pera, the marimba-smashing band of brothers from Naucalpan who have single-handedly defined the genre ‘Cumbia Punk’ and captivated audiences around the world have...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Okan, Son Rompe Pera

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

