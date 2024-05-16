DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($10-$15 | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Join the Century Room in welcoming Kansas City alto saxophonist Morgan Faw and his band the Flame! Local favorite Eric Nakanishi also joins the lineup for an excellent night of jazz.
Morgan Faw
A professional musician since...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.