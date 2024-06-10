DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FREE THROW w/SLOW JOY

Raccoon Motel
Mon, 10 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WACKY WATERS PRESENTS!!

Appearing IN PERSON, FREE THROW w/very special guests SLOW JOY!!!!

LISTEN to Free Throw :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/49b68DLRK5eCbtJf7Xx4Cc?si=cis-6DLHSXidW7qemmU84w

LISTEN to Slow Joy :: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5p1...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Free Throw, Slow Joy

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.