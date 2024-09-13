DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uncle Dugs and The Ragga Twins

Justines
Fri, 13 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyMargate
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Uncle Dugs and The Ragga Twins at Justines! Get in there quick...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ragga Twins, Uncle Dugs

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

