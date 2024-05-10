DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Domicile presents Common Poetry

Domicile Miami
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 am
DJMiami
From $14.32
We welcome the sexy Colombian dual COMMON POETRY to our metal room.
Founders and curators of the established experimental platform Rubber Mind and the label Rubber Mind Recordings based in Bogotá, Colombia. are making thier way 🏠 for their US debut.
Girls 18+ guys 21+ with physical validity
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Common Poetry

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Doors open11:00 am

