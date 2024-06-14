Top track

Pink Slip - Wine Mom

Pink Slip / The Pomps / Hell Beach

Deep Cuts
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

June 14th, 2024

Pink Slip Release Show! - https://pinkslip666.bandcamp.com

with

The Pomps - https://thepomps.bandcamp.com

Hell Beach - https://hellbeachband.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music at 8pm

$15 ADVANCE / $20 DAY OF

The taproom open...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Once
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pink Slip, The Pomps, Hell Beach

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

