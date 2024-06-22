DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vortex is coming back to the Central Valley this June 22nd! 2 Stages, Multiple Headliners (TBA), and a bunch of amazing production. See you all soon.
No, ins-andouts are not allowed.
Yes, we will have a plethora of food trucks lined up, as well as a bar for the 21+
Security will accept expired ID cards ONLY if accompanied by DMV renewal documentation. If your ID was lost or stolen, you must bring a government-issued interim license or passport.
As long as you are holding a valid ticket that has not yet been scanned, you may enter until an hour before the end of the event. Ins & outs are not allowed.
All bag are subject to search and must be either clear or very small.
Yes. During the days leading up to the festival, set times will be posted via this site and our social media sites.
No food and drinks will be permitted inside.
