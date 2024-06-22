DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vortex '24

The Delta
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:00 pm
PartyFresno
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vortex is coming back to the Central Valley this June 22nd! 2 Stages, Multiple Headliners (TBA), and a bunch of amazing production. See you all soon.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night Pulze Ent.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delta

2974 East Butler Avenue, Fresno, California 93721, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

Is re-entry allowed?

No, ins-andouts are not allowed.

What if my ID is lost or expired?

Security will accept expired ID cards ONLY if accompanied by DMV renewal documentation. If your ID was lost or stolen, you must bring a government-issued interim license or passport.

Can I enter anytime?

As long as you are holding a valid ticket that has not yet been scanned, you may enter until an hour before the end of the event. Ins & outs are not allowed.

Can we bring bags/backpacks?

All bag are subject to search and must be either clear or very small.

Will set times get posted in advance?

Yes. During the days leading up to the festival, set times will be posted via this site and our social media sites.

Can we bring in food/drinks?

No food and drinks will be permitted inside.

