Afrobeats N Brunch x RB Summer London Fest

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden
Sun, 7 Jul, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Two of the UK’s biggest brunch brands join forces for an epic Summer FEST Special!!!

Afro Beats n Brunch x Reggae Brunch

☀️ There's a heatwave coming and we will be taking over the entire terrace at Vauxhall Beer Garden which has been handpicked for the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

