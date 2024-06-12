DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concentrico Festival - Sweet Molotov

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau
Wed, 12 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50
“Oggi la detonazione è stata più forte di ieri, mi ha preso alla sprovvista: ero convinta di saper sotterrare i miei sentimenti ma sono venuti a cercarmi, a infestare i miei pensieri e son crollata sotto il peso dei miei stessi fantasmi.” Un piccolo poema...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Parco della Cappuccina - Chapiteau

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

