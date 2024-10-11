Top track

Festival de Marne : Oum + Osam

Théâtre Chevilly Larue
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €15.41

About

Oum, chanteuse marocaine née à Casablanca, reconnue pour sa voix puissante et envoûtante ainsi que pour ses paroles profondes et poétiques, a sorti plusieurs albums acclamés par la critique, dont "Likoum" et "Zarabi", qui ont contribué à établir sa réputat...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Théâtre Chevilly Larue

102 Avenue Du Général De Gaulle, 94550 Chevilly-Larue, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

