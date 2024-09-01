Top track

Rooster

MARS RED SKY w/ Howling Giant and Black Lung

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Mars Red Sky

Mars Red Sky has a reputation for producing otherworldly stoner rock since their inception in 2007. Beaming out of Bordeaux, the trio has built up a catalogue of acclaimed releases, their third (Apex III) coming out alongside a 13-minute short film, Alien Read more

Event information

MARS RED SKY

w/ Howling Giant and Black Lung

Sunday September 1st, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Savage Party
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Lung, Howling Giant, Mars Red Sky

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

