Mars Red Sky has a reputation for producing otherworldly stoner rock since their inception in 2007. Beaming out of Bordeaux, the trio has built up a catalogue of acclaimed releases, their third (Apex III) coming out alongside a 13-minute short film, Alien
MARS RED SKY
w/ Howling Giant and Black Lung
Sunday September 1st, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
