Sound Logic

Baby's All Right
Sat, 22 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$39.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sound Logic

with

Endo

King K. C

ByMaddz

Freakquencee

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Baby's Presents
Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

