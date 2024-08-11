Top track

Marco Savatteri, Antonella Anastasi - Al Passo Coi Templi, Il Fato

SUNRISE SHOW 11 Agosto • FestiValle 24

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
Sun, 11 Aug, 4:45 am
TheatreAgrigento
€15.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

🏛 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗟'𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗔: Il Risveglio degli Dei❗Questo evento NON è incluso nell'abbonamento 4 giorni

ingresso ore 04:30 • performance itineranti lungo la Via Sacra e spettaolo conclusivo al Tempio della Concordia • FestiValle 202...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Doors open4:45 am

