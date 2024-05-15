Top track

Pleasure Inc. + Ruby Doomsday + more!

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Deluxe Club return to Notting Hill Arts Club with old friends Pleasure Inc.

Support comes from brand new side project supergroup Ruby Doomsday, Fire Records' Ella Raphael and Mushroom Records' Josh Epithet

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Deluxe Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joshua Epithet, Pleasure Inc.

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

