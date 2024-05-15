DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super Deluxe Club return to Notting Hill Arts Club with old friends Pleasure Inc.
Support comes from brand new side project supergroup Ruby Doomsday, Fire Records' Ella Raphael and Mushroom Records' Josh Epithet
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.