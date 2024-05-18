DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Organikka Tour (Art + Music) ft Davie, Tara Lily +

Marula Café Barcelona
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Organikka Tour (Art + Music) ft Davie, Tara Lily +++

Tara Lily, growing up in South London with a strong connection to her British-Bengali heritage has given her a unique perspective on music and global culture.

She has spent her life absorbing a multitu...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Feijão Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afrosideral

Venue

Marula Café Barcelona

Carrer dels Escudellers, 49, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

