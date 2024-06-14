Top track

Ara Dinkjian, The Secret Trio & The New York Gyspy All Stars - American Gypsy (Live)

NY Gypsy All-Stars

DROM
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:00 pm
$17.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The New York Gypsy All-Stars are an ensemble that represents the confluence of multiple musical worlds, bridging the gaps between diverse cultures and genres. Born out of New York City's vibrant music scene, they draw inspiration from the eclectic rhythms...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

New York Gypsy All-Stars

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

