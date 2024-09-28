Top track

Alain Chamfort - Manureva

Festival de Marne : Alain Chamfort + Louise Combier

Théâtre Gérard Philipe
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsVilliers sur Marne
From €17.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alain Chamfort nous donne rendez-vous cette année avec un spectacle qui réunit les plus grandes chansons de sa carrière, et où il se livre au jeu d'une interview en direct.

Sur scène, accompagné de son pianiste et de la chanteuse Vali, il nous partage les...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Théâtre Gérard Philipe

54 Boulevard Du Château, 94500 Champigny-sur-Marne, France
Doors open8:30 pm

