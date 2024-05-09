Top track

Queersound

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 9 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Queersound is going on tour! We're traveling up the West Coast with Mermaid and Danielle Lande celebrating the release of Mermaid's debut album Iridescence. We'll be teaming up with local queer artists, venues, and organizations throughout the tour and can...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Danielle Lande, Mermaid

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

