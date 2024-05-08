DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're delighted to host the launch of An Alien Called Harmony's new EP on TRC x New Soil.
For the occasion, the band will perform live and do a Q&A followed by a dj set.
Line up :
Momoko Gill (Drums/ Vocals)
Nadeem Din-Gabisi (vocals)
Mei Miyazaki Kir...
