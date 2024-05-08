Top track

An Alien Called Harmony - Fighting The Atom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Alien Called Harmony - EP Launch @ TRC

Total Refreshment Centre
Wed, 8 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

An Alien Called Harmony - Fighting The Atom
Got a code?

About

We're delighted to host the launch of An Alien Called Harmony's new EP on TRC x New Soil.

For the occasion, the band will perform live and do a Q&A followed by a dj set.

Line up :

Momoko Gill (Drums/ Vocals)

Nadeem Din-Gabisi (vocals)

Mei Miyazaki Kir...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Total Refreshment Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lex Blondin, An Alien Called Harmony

Venue

Total Refreshment Centre

Unit2, 2A Foulden Rd, London N16 7UR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.