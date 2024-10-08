Top track

Hunt at Night

Crystal Viper + Savage Master

Lido
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Polish heavy metal band CRYSTAL VIPER will release their new studio album "The Silver Key" on June 28, 2024 via Listenable Records. It will be available on vinyl, compact disc, cassette and digital. With all lyrics once again inspired by the works of the f...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
Lineup

Crystal Viper, Savage Master

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

